A pleasure boat capsized off Marsascala on Saturday afternoon.

None of the individuals on board the boat is believed to have suffered injuries, according to sources.

The small power boat overturned some 150 metres off Żonqor point as it cruised in the area.

Of the three people on board on the boat, two managed to swim back to shore while another required assistance from Civil Protection Department vessel that was on site.

That CPD vessel also towed the overturned speedboat back to shore.

A police spokesperson said civil protection officers, a medical team, and an ambulance have been sent to the site.

CPD and AFM boats also worked on the operation.