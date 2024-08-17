A pleasure boat caught fire in Mellieħa on Friday night but its occupants were spared injury as they escaped in time before the flames spread.

The boat caught fire at around 10.30pm, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The boat on fire.

People aboard the vessel immediately evacuated it to safety.

The Civil Protection Department was called to the scene and firefighters subsequently extinguished the fire before it spread further, a police spokesperson said.