A fire broke out at a boatyard in Birżebbuġa on Wednesday evening causing extensive damage to a number of boats.

While no injuries were reported, a number of boatowners were treated on site for smoke inhalation by emergency personnel from Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department but were later released.

Five fire engines, five water carriers and a foam tender were deployed by the Civil Protection Department.

Firefighters from Stations 1, 3, 4, 5, and 8 also responded to the incident. 

"The fire was successfully brought under control," a spokesperson for the Civil Protection Department said. 

 

