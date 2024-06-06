A group of boatsmen who operate the traditional dgħajjes tal-pass gathered in protest on Thursday, urging the government to once again allow them to ferry passengers from Sliema to Valletta.

In a statement the barklori, as they are known in Maltese, have been precluded from operating the route due to a concession agreement that provided for ferry services in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett. But while an exemption was made for the traditional boats to operate from Valletta to Birgu, the same was not granted in Sliema.

“For reasons unknown, the dgħajjes tal-pass did not benefit from this same exemption in Sliema, despite their clear touristic and cultural heritage value and despite having operated in both ports for 400 years,” they said.

The boatsmen said that they were told that when this concession expired after eight years, the route would once again we opened up to them. However, they claim that this concession was secretly extended in 2020 for three years and should have since expired in 2023.

“We have been repeatedly advised that this agreement, which is unavailable for viewing, remains in force as the three-year extension has not begun to run and will only begin to run once ferry passenger numbers have reached pre-COVID levels,” they said.

“Aside from this being a nonsensical provision that may be considered illegal state aid, it is clear that tourist numbers returned to pre-COVID levels long ago and any claim otherwise is fraudulent.”

Despite discussions to reopen the route, they said it is clear that the government is being led by the nose by ferry operators who are resisting the presence of traditional boats in the area.

“This can no longer be tolerated. The Barklori have been deprived of operating the Sliema-Valletta Route for the last 12 years and expect the government of the day to defend their interests and their right to work without bowing to pressure from bigger, stronger players.”