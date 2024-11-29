The body of 24-year-old Marzia Maatouk, who was found dead in Libya six months ago, was repatriated to Malta on Thursday night, bringing some closure to her family who are still seeking answers on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Maltese Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the details to Times of Malta on Friday, saying the flight from Tripoli marked the end of months of discussions and arrangements between the ministry, the Maltese Embassy in Libya and the Libyan authorities.

Members of her family were also in Libya this week to identify her body, the ministry said.

The young Maltese woman was tragically found dead in the Libyan town of Gharyan last May.

"Earlier this week the Maltese Consul in Libya travelled to Gharyan, circa 120 kilometres from Tripoli, to facilitate the transfer of the body to Tripoli," a ministry spokesperson said.

"Within a few days, the Embassy concluded all necessary administrative preparations for the repatriation. The body of Marzia Marimar Calleja Maatouk arrived in Malta on Thursday night."

Her funeral will be held over the weekend.

Couple disappeared last year

Marzia fled Malta by sea with her husband Jomic Calleja Maatouk, in August last year, after he was sentenced to prison for drug-related crimes.

They were both on Europol's most wanted list and remained missing for months before they were tracked down in Libya.

She was found dead and her husband, who was described by a magistrate as a "lethal weapon", was arrested.

Initially, the family were told she likely died by suicide but were then informed the body was being kept in Libya for investigations into possible foul play.

"During a meeting with the Office of the AG earlier this month, the Embassy received confirmation that the ongoing inquiries had been concluded, and the body could be repatriated," the ministry said on Friday.

It remains unclear, however, whether Libyan investigators found evidence of foul play. In the meantime, her husband remains detained in Libya.

When contacted for comment, her family confirmed the body arrived in Malta on Thursday and thanked all those who supported them during this difficult time.

In an interview with Times of Malta in July, the heartbroken family opened up about the ordeal, saying they desperately needed answers and closure but they did not even yet know where her body was.