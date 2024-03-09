Bologna’s dream bid for Champions League football comes up against its biggest challenge yet on Saturday when Serie A’s champions-elect Inter come to town.

A run of six straight wins has built a four-point buffer between Bologna and Roma, the closest pretenders to their fourth spot in Italy’s top flight.

But on Saturday Thiago Motta’s surprise package take on the only team in the league in hotter form as Inter have won all 12 matches they have played in 2024.

Bologna are founder members of Italy’s national championship and seven-time league winners, but their most recent Scudetto came in 1964, when they also played their one and only tie in the old European Cup.

