Several Bolt food couriers are entering the second day of a strike over slashed weekend delivery wages offered by the platform.

On Saturday evening, several food courier clients took to Facebook to complain that their order had not been delivered, with fellow social media users informing them the drivers were on strike.

On Sunday, drivers told Times of Malta the strike, which started on Saturday at around 4pm, was ongoing.

Times of Malta confirmed that several people could still not place an order on the app on Saturday afternoon.

They explained they were protesting low pay after the platform slashed the weekend bonus for them.

"On normal days we would make €2 on every delivery, while on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - when the platform is busiest - this would go up to €4 or €4.50.

"But this bonus scheme has been cancelled by Bolt and we are getting a flat rate throughout the whole week".

Food delivery couriers have repeatedly complained about precarious working conditions despite the government's efforts at implementing legislation guaranteeing rights for platform workers.

According to the Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order in effect since January of 2023, couriers are guaranteed a minimum wage, overtime, double pay on rest days, sick, injury and vacation leave and an exemption from paying for equipment and fuel.

But on the ground, couriers delivering food on apps often lament that they do not make €4.82, Malta's minimum wage per hour.

No immediate delivery available across all eateries.

On Sunday, Bolt Malta told Times of Malta it was aware of the strike "by a small group of couriers".

A spokesperson said the platform "firmly" believed that happy couriers provided a better service to the people they deliver to.

"Over the last few months, courier earnings per hour have been increasing in Malta due to a rise in deliveries per hour compared to last year.

The warning as soon as you open the app.

"While recent adjustments have been made to multipliers - used to incentivise couriers during times of higher demand - couriers are seeing overall increases in hourly earnings despite variations in payment per order based on the time of day or week," the spokesperson said.

He explained that Bolt partnered with companies (also known as fleets) that provided delivery services, compensating them per delivery for their services.

Each fleet company is responsible for paying its employees according to its internal processes: Bolt does not pay any salaries directly.

"However, we are always open to working with fleet partners if couriers have any complaints. To date, we have not received any communication from the group of couriers currently striking."