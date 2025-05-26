Food delivery platform Bolt is going greener with a new partnership that will see courier services powered by electric mobility.

In a joint statement on Monday, Bolt and electric mobility start-up MannaEV announced a collaboration to electrify deliveries across Malta. The partnership will leverage MannaEV’s electric motorcycles and battery-swapping infrastructure to support Bolt Food’s operations island-wide.

The initiative aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency for both delivery partners and customers.

Bolt Food Malta general manager Sam O’Byrne said the partnership would enhance the delivery platform in Malta. “Their focus on innovation and electric mobility complements our goal of providing reliable and cost-effective services to our customers.”

MannaEV, which offers sustainable fleet solutions, currently operates more than 50 electric vehicles and three battery-swapping stations, having already completed over 50,000 deliveries in less than a year.

Founder and CEO Jerry Hang said the collaboration was designed to improve delivery services while helping riders reduce downtime and increase their earnings.