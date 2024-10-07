Bolt has announced its collaboration with the National Screening Centre in Malta. In celebration of Women’s Month, Bolt will offer free rides for women to and from breast cancer screening centres and organise an awareness session for its female drivers.

Throughout October, Bolt will provide free rides to women aged between 51 and 69 travelling to and from breast cancer screening centres. This initiative aims to make the screenings more accessible, encouraging early detection and potentially saving lives. To ensure the service is used appropriately, all rides will be coordinated through the ride-booking system in collaboration with the screening centre. Patients will schedule transportation directly with the centre's management, ensuring a seamless and reliable service.

To book an appointment and arrange free transportation, women can contact the screening centre directly by calling 2122 7470/1 during the centre’s opening hours – Monday to Friday from 7:30am till 2:45pm.

As a part of the campaign, Bolt will also host an informative session for its female drivers in collaboration with the screening centre. The session will focus on raising awareness about breast cancer, educating drivers on the importance of early detection, and encouraging them to prioritise regular screenings. The event will also include a team-building lunch and a creative painting workshop, which will give the female drivers opportunities for personal connection and empowerment.

Ryan Mahoney, General Manager of Rides at Bolt in Malta, said: “We are incredibly proud to support this important cause in collaboration with the National Screening Centre. By leveraging Bolt's transportation network, we can make a real difference in women’s health by offering free rides to breast cancer screenings and empowering our drivers with vital health information. Early detection saves lives, and we want to do everything we can to encourage women to prioritise their health. At Bolt, we shall remain committed to continue investing in communities here in Malta.”