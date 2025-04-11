A bomb exploded Friday outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, the company involved in Greece's worst rail disaster, which claimed 57 lives in 2023, police said.

The police said an anonymous call to the offices of a Greek newspaper warned of the attack near one of the capital's busiest highways.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fifty-seven people, most of them young students, died in February 2023 when a passenger train and a freight train collided in Tempe, central Greece, after being allowed to run on the same track.

The accident has sparked sweeping strikes and hundreds of protests in Greece and abroad this year.

It also brought about two votes of no confidence last year and in March that the conservative government overcame.

The train's Italian-owned operator Hellenic Train has denied knowledge of any illegal cargo on the freight train.

Over 40 people have been prosecuted, including the local station master responsible for routing the trains.

A trial into the accident is not expected before the end of the year.