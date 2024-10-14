Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia, is calling for the introduction of legislation that would ensure the publication of all magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths.

As she continues her relentless cause for justice, she emphasises that “such transparency is essential to achieving justice in a democratic country”.

She is now rallying other people who – like her – lost loved ones to unnatural deaths such as accidents and crimes and are still searching for answers.

Bonnici called on them to contact her through the Facebook page ‘Għal Jean Paul’ and to join her in her push for the necessary changes.

This could include the publication of the conclusions of magisterial inquiries into sudden unnatural deaths and the opening of public enquiries.

“Unless the victim’s relatives decide otherwise, the results of the inquiries should be made public on accessible platforms, free of charge,” she said in her appeal to political leaders.

Bonnici urged Prime Minister Robert Abela and the leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech to join her in tackling issues related to unnatural deaths and the challenges faced by the affected families through the introduction of legislation in parliament for the sake of national interest.

Bonnici was propelled into the limelight as she relentlessly campaigned for justice following the December 2022 accident at Corradino, which also left five others injured.

Despite objection from the government to order a public inquiry into the accident, Bonnici continued fighting on all fronts until Abela was forced into a U-turn just moments before thousands gathered in Valletta for a vigil for the 20-year-old.

The inquiry led to an ongoing reform in the construction industry.

But she wants to take this further and push for justice for all people who want answers.

Bonnici’s appeal echoes a recommendation made in a policy document drawn up by the Law Students’ Association that conclusions and recommendations of magisterial inquiries into sudden deaths should be automatically made public.

The family of femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi have similarly separately called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her murder at the hands of her ex-partner in August this year.