The artist behind a controversial illustration for a Malta Book Council stand at the London Book Fair has sought to clear the air on the design.

The illustration sparked a heated debate in the literary scene. Several people, including publisher Joseph Mizzi, interpreted the artwork as showing figures throwing books out of windows.

“Is it possible that we don’t have any better ideas? This is the National Book Council’s branding for the London Book Fair – people ripping up and throwing away books. I can’t believe it! But, on the other hand, it’s authentically Malta, not caring about books. Pathetic,” Mizzi wrote on Facebook.

However, artist Kristina Zammit Endrich told Times of Malta that, although she was not interested in becoming embroiled in online arguments, this was not the intended message.

“I was tasked by the book council with creating an illustration that depicts the entire literary process, from writing to editing to illustrating to publishing to reading,” Zammit Endrich said.

Kristina Zammit Endrich’s full concept sketch for the design she came up with, which depicts the creative process all the way from writing to reading.

Rather than discarding books, Zammit Endrich noted, the illustration symbolises the creative journey and how stories take flight to reach new audiences both locally and beyond Malta’s shores.

Zammit Endrich explained that the poster that had been shared online was a rearranged and abridged version of Malta’s stand at the book fair, which had been condensed to fit into an online-friendly format.

“I think when people see the full image in its intended context, the meaning behind it will be clear. If they still don’t like it, then I’m fine with that as art is subjective and I have no control over people’s reactions,” she said, adding that her experience of working with the council was nothing but positive.

“While the misinterpretation is regretted, I’m honoured to have created this piece for such an important showcase,” she said.

The marketing manager of the Malta Book Council, Teodor Reljic, said that the council did not expect the backlash to the poster.

“It goes without saying but we obviously don’t condone the dumping of books out of windows. The artwork is not something we thought would be a priority for our stakeholders,” he said.

Reljic said Malta’s stand at the London Book Fair, the 50th edition of which will take place between March 11 and 13, would serve to promote local literature, particularly to publishers in the UK that focus on the Mediterranean region.