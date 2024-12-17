A 230-page book of trivia with a Maltese bias written by veteran journalist Terence Mirabelli has been published by Faraxa Publishing of Rabat.

Most books on trivia are one-liners; they tell a fact, amazing or otherwise, and leave it at that. There’s no explanation. In The Truly Useful Book of Useless Information, Mirabelli provides more detail along with explanations as to why things are the way they are. Hence the entries are slightly longer.

In this paperback, one will find all the things they didn’t think they needed to know ‒ but really wanted to ‒ like the fact that the average Maltese person eats more than 60 tons of food in their lifetime, and will eventually be buried six feet under – but why six feet and not seven or eight?

Other trivia reveal that bits of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World are now in Malta; that a Birkirkara-born man became the ruling prince of Moldova; and that a Maltese woman became the only female knight when the Order of St John ruled the islands.

There is a lot more to discover in the book. The Truly Useful Book of Useless Information is available from Agenda bookshops or directly from Faraxa Publishing via this link. Delivery is free.