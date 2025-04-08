What is be;n il-kmiem about and what inspired you to write it?

be;n il-kmiem carries the recurring theme of self-harm, but it is not just about that. More often than not, self-harm stems from an overwhelming accumulation of experiences, emotions, and inner turmoil. It is frequently a cry for help — an attempt to externalise internal pain.

The novel follows Nina, a seventeen-year-old navigating a challenging period in her life due to personal circumstances. However, not everything is bleak... 

Read the full story at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.