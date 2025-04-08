What is be;n il-kmiem about and what inspired you to write it?

be;n il-kmiem carries the recurring theme of self-harm, but it is not just about that. More often than not, self-harm stems from an overwhelming accumulation of experiences, emotions, and inner turmoil. It is frequently a cry for help — an attempt to externalise internal pain.

The novel follows Nina, a seventeen-year-old navigating a challenging period in her life due to personal circumstances. However, not everything is bleak...

Read the full story at Times2.