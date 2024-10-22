The Bored Peach Club, a creative collective and community, has announced an exclusive exhibition featuring the work of renowned photographer and videographer, Lorenzo Gargiulo. This event will take place at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian's, Malta.

The Bored Peach Club represents a global collective of 13 artists across various disciplines, united by the core values of creativity, community, and collaboration. BPC is dedicated to curating unique artistic experiences that explore the intersection of culture, self-expression, and transformation. BPC’s exhibitions, residencies, and events have gained recognition for connecting artists with diverse audiences while fostering sustainable artistic practices.

Lorenzo Gargiulo has been invited to Malta for this exhibition. Based in Rome, Italy, Gargiulo is a freelance photographer and videographer specializing in landscape, lifestyle, street, and documentary photography. His work is driven by a deep passion for capturing unseen moments, creating vivid, intentional memories that reflect the beauty of everyday life.

Flying Cefalù by Lorenzo Gargiulo.

Gargiulo’s clients include global brands such as Airbnb, Bvlgari, BMG Italia, Emma Marrone, IF Experience, Malfy Gin, Maestro, Mercedes-Benz Italia, MVC Magazine, and SPK More. His dedication to perfecting his craft, along with his ability to engage with communities and cultures, ensures that each project resonates with authenticity and beauty.

The exhibition is open from October 29 till November 17, from 10am till 7pm at the Radisson Blu Resort St Julian's, second floor. Admission is free of charge.