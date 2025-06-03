Educator, botanist and author Edwin Lanfranco, who had two plants named after him, has died on Tuesday at the age of 78, Birdlife Malta announced.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) described Lanfranco as being instrumental in providing scientific information for the designation of protected flora and protected areas through his contribution to the first lists of sites of conservation value in the Maltese Islands as well as rare and threatened species.

Announcing his death, Birdlife remembered Lanfranco as “synonymous with all things botanical”.

“To us budding naturalists he was a walking Wikipedia whom we consulted endlessly, and he was always exceptionally generous with his vast knowledge of our flora,” Birdlife Malta said.

“The naturalist world has lost a true champion.”

Heritage Malta paid tribute to Lanfranco recalling his service on several committees and organisations committed to protecting the natural heritage of the Maltese Islands.

“Malta is grateful for his contribution to the Scientific Committee for the Conservation of the Megalithic Temples of Malta,” Heritage Malta said.

The endemic plant taxa Atriplex lanfrancoi and Limonium lanfrancoi are named in his honour.

Malta Tourism Authority deputy CEO Leslie Vella remembered Lanfranco’s “humility and vast knowledge”.

“His memory lives on in my garden through the most prized plant in my possession, the Maltese Cliff orache (Bjanka tal-Irdum) which is aptly named after him, its discoverer,” Vella said

“Thank you for all your work and teachings which live on in your numerous students and in distant admirers like me dear Edwin Lanfranco.”