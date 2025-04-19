A Paceville bouncer who tried to sell cocaine to two plainclothes policemen was given a seven-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to charges in court.

David Akobjan, a 21-year-old Serbian, was charged with drug trafficking by a court on Saturday. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was arrested on Thursday night after he tried to sell plainclothes officers cocaine in the bathroom of a Paceville club.

The officers followed Akobjan to the club bathroom along with two other people. There, the bouncer pulled out a card payment machine and charged the men €200.

As Akobjan was passing a sachet with cocaine, the police intervened and arrested him, an inspector told the court.

The police issued a statement about his arrest the following day.

Before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech handed down the sentence, the prosecution informed the court that the accused was cooperative and still a student.

Akobjan was handed a seven-month effective prison sentence.

Inspectors Nico Zarb and Jonathan Cassar, alongside Attorney General lawyer Clive Aquilina, prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco represented the accused.