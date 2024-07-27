50 years – just a double digit. And yet, in half a decade, the world has changed. Businesses operate differently, the world is more connected, and our relationship with money has been overhauled.

This year, Bank of Valletta marks its 50th anniversary, from the Bank’s set up in 1974. These five decades have enabled BOV to forge an important affiliation with the Maltese economy, servicing personal and business clients in the process and contributing from a social responsibility perspective to the wider needs of the community that the Bank operates in.

In a special, commemorative publication, out tomorrow with The Sunday Times, this anniversary is celebrated through content that delves into how BOV is consistently investing in new technologies in order to serve the local economy better, while playing a significant role in enriching the Maltese society.