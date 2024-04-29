Members from the People & Culture team at Bank of Valletta met MCAST Paola students during this year’s MCAST Career Expo. In growing organisations such as BOV, it is very common that opportunities for work placement are offered regularly. One of the bank’s focus is to support the education system, offering rewarding experiences that turn into lifelong careers.

Bank of Valletta offers an extensive apprenticeship programme specifically designed for MCAST students, which not only leads to a banking and finance career path, but includes also working opportunities in the areas of IT, business administration, insurance, and other industry-specific areas such as ESG, anti-financial crime, risk and compliance.

The bank currently employs 49 students under the MCAST Apprenticeship Programme, with careers spanning various areas including trade finance, stockbroking, and corporate finance. Placements are also found at various branches, business centres, IT departments, investment operations, controls, risk and compliance, tax and legal units among others.

The experience has shown that in most instances, students who join the apprenticeship programme during their MCAST studies will eventually continue working for the bank once they finish their studies. As is the case of Tiffany Pace, who at just 21 years of age, has already gained over four years of experience working for Bank of Valletta, having started her career as an MCAST apprentice.

“My journey at Bank of Valletta began while sitting for an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration at MCAST. Back then, I started performing front-line duties at Birkirkara Branch, an experience which provided me with adequate knowledge, thus making the shift to a full-time basis, a seamless one. Two years later, I am proud to be an integral part of the BOV community, forming part of the Talent Acquisition Team at the People & Culture unit. I am eager to keep on learning and growing within the People & Culture team, committed to furthering my studies, and fully confident that the Bank will continue to support me every step of the way.”

The MCAST Career Expo served as a showcase of career opportunities available both in the private and public sectors, where various organisations met under one roof to promote their workplace with MCAST students. Bank of Valletta offered additional value during the Expo, with an information session delivered by senior marketing manager, Vanessa Borg on the marketing techniques used by the bank in promoting its products and services.

Students following courses in marketing and business management attended the session and were given insights into the marketing process adopted by Bank of Valletta, from identifying business opportunities and the right target audiences to implementing the creative visuals of a marketing campaign to analysing and measuring the effectiveness and tracking the sales records.

Further information on the MCAST Apprenticeship Programme, is available at https://mcast.edu.mt/apprenticeships-mcast/ and the currently available full-time career opportunities at BOV, can be obtained from https://bov.com/careers