BOV Asset Management made a meaningful gesture to Puttinu Cares through a philanthropic donation made on behalf of their institutional clients. The donation was presented during a client appreciation event held at the Bank’s Premium Centre in Santa Venera.

This initiative, now in its second edition, forms part of Bank of Valletta Group’s broader ESG and social impact goals and highlights the Bank’s commitment to support causes that enrich the lives of the vulnerable and the wider community. It is an innovative way of replacing corporate gifts normally associated with events such as Christmas with charitable donations, thereby giving clients the opportunity to be part of a wider purpose in supporting families in need.

Speaking at the event, Peter Paul Cilia, the newly appointed Head of BOV Asset Management, remarked, “This initiative goes beyond simple gestures; it is a practical way of making a real difference, supporting Puttinu Cares and helping families during difficult moments in their lives. Our clients’ support in this makes it all the more meaningful.”

Kenneth Farrugia, the Bank’s CEO added, “Puttinu Cares represents the very best that local community organisations offer – compassion, strength and unwavering support for the vulnerable. We are proud to stand by them and help ease the burden for those families going through unimaginable challenges. This donation reflects not just our values as a company, but also those of our clients, who continue to embrace and support this initiative”.

The donation was presented to Angele Cuschieri, President, Rennie Zerafa, CEO, and Malcolm Custo, vice-President of the Puttinu Cares Foundation. On accepting the donation, Angele Cuschieri expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the foundation and stated that “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Bank of Valletta. Donations like these allow us to keep offering hope to patients and their families. As we look ahead to our annual Good Friday Night Walkathon, this gesture strengthens our mission and reminds us that we are never alone in this journey.”

This year’s Good Friday Night Walk marks its 20th edition. This popular activity remains one of Puttinu Cares’ most significant fundraising events, seeing thousand of people walking from Mellieħa to Floriana during the night between Maudy Thursday and Good Friday. In support of this cause, the Bank’s Sports and Social Club will be organising a group of employees and friends to take part in the night walk, with several employees already signed up to participate.