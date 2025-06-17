Bank of Valletta has announced the successful closure of its 5% Unsecured Subordinated Bond Issue. This included an initial issuance of €100 million, with an over-allotment option up to a maximum amount of €50 million in the event of oversubscription.

The €100 million initial allotment of the bond issue was fully subscribed on its launch, Monday, June 9,2025. In response to the overwhelming demand, the issuer exercised the over-allotment option, increasing the offer by an additional €50 million. This expanded offer was also fully taken up, resulting in oversubscription. The total €150 million issuance now stands as the largest corporate issue ever recorded on the local market.

This was the Bank’s second series of Bonds issued under the €250 million Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme, which was approved by the MFSA in October 2024.

Commenting on the successful closure of the Bond Issue, Dr Gordon Cordina, chairperson of BOV, noted that, “The overwhelming response to the Bank’s offer has been remarkable and reflects the confidence that the Bank enjoys in the investor market today. The response by both institutional and personal investors gives us confidence to continue our pursuit in strengthening the Bank’s capital base and maintaining a robust balance sheet, all the while providing added value to all our stakeholders.”

CEO Kenneth Farrugia reiterated the Chairperson’s comments and highlighted that “this successful Bond Issue is yet another significant milestone for Bank of Valletta. We are deeply encouraged by the market’s response and thank investors for their unwavering support. It reinforces our strong position as Malta’s Bank of Choice, and we remain determined to build on our successes and continue our journey towards further growth and excellence.”

Both the chairperson and CEO of the Group expressed their appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all employees who played a key role in the successful execution of the Bond Issue. They also extended their gratitude to the authorised financial intermediaries for their active participation and commitment throughout the process. Special thanks were directed to the investors whose strong support contributed to making this another landmark achievement for the Group.