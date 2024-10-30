Bank of Valletta has been upgrading the customer experience and the services offered throughout its branch network while piloting new services in some branches in anticipation of further enhancements expected over the next few months. Enhancements include the consolidation of branches into regions for a more tailored focus on geographic service needs, the pairing of branches into main and satellite outlets to offer specialised services, priority cash services to assist the elderly, as well as upgraded queuing systems to ensure better flow of customers within branches.

Other planned changes are being piloted and include different opening hours for selected branches during the week, based on customer preferences. These changes will be piloted from Monday, November 4 from the branches in Gżira, Ibraġ, Msida, San Ġwann, Sliema, Valletta and Gozo Area. Following an approximate six-week period, the bank will analyse the traction of this pilot, including obtaining feedback from customers and reviewing data from transaction volumes. The enhanced service offering is planned to be offered permanently from all locations at the beginning of the coming year.

With 32 branches across Malta and Gozo, BOV remains the most physically present bank in the Maltese community. To better serve customers and offer a more personalised service, branches have been divided into two categories (main and satellite) and spread across four regions encompassing the North, South, Central East, and Central West, with Gozo also considered as a separate region district. Main outlets will offer full banking services and will also feature longer hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, also remaining open on Saturdays. Satellite branches will offer fewer specialised services and will be operating from Monday to Friday. A full list of branches, including opening hours, can be found at https://www.bov.com/find-us.

The bank will retain Priority Cash Service for the elderly, which was introduced in June 2022. The service is part of the Bank’s strategy to continue improving the customer experience in its branch network. The fast-track days are now available every Friday and Saturday from 8:15am till 9:30am from the main branches and every Friday during the same time from the satellite branches. Cashiering services will be offered from both main and satellite branches and will be available daily until 11am.

These enhancements have been made following feedback from customers, who prefer longer opening hours to match their lifestyle. Other changes are being made following indications that over-the-counter transactions have decreased by an average of 7,000 per month during the first eight months of 2024, compared to the previous year, equivalent to a 25.6 per cent reduction. This is matched by a shift to digital, which registered an average increase of 130,000 monthly digital transactions from January to August compared to the same period in 2023. This important feedback is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to match the service offered with the preferences of its customers, striking a bold balance between digital solutions and personalised one-to-one service that some bank customers prefer.