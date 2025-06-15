Bank of Valletta recently introduced a cash migration campaign aimed at encouraging its customers and the wider community to increase the use of cards, digital wallets and other electronic devices to carry out their payments.

The initiative has already rewarded 120 customers with cash prizes, and another 120 winners will be drawn over the coming weeks.

Supporting a safer, smarter way to pay

The bank’s campaign is aimed at accelerating the transition from physical currency to digital alternatives. From contactless card payments to mobile and online transactions, the initiative highlights the growing popularity of alternative payment methods and showcases the benefits of going cashless and using technology in every life.

Digital channels are seen to be faster, safer and more efficient. They are also increasingly seen as a tool for better money management. Each transaction is automatically recorded, making it easier for individuals to track spending, set budgets and reduce financial risks linked to carrying cash.

Overwhelming response

To reward this behavioural shift, the campaign randomly selects participants who use digital channels to carry out payments, and credits their account with a monetary prize.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, both from customers and retailers. Many merchants have reported a noticeable increase in contactless payments and digital transactions, leading to quicker service times and reduced handling of physical money.

While the chance of winning a cash prize is a welcome incentive, the longer-term and broader benefits of cashless payments and digital technology are clear. They include:

• Increased efficiency, with faster checkout times and reduced queuing.

• Improved security, with additional features such as 3D Secure and two-factor authentication.

• Improved convenience, as there is no need to carry or store physical cash.

• Enhanced record-keeping, making it easier to review spending or flag unusual activity.

• Environmental benefits, with reduced reliance on cash contributing to less printing, transport and waste.

For many, the campaign has served as a nudge to adopt or increase the use of digital payments in their daily routines.

How it works

The campaign requires no registration or special sign-up. To be eligible for the incentive, customers must withdraw €300 or less in any given month from ATMs, branches or non-BOV ATMs and make at least one retail transaction using a BOV debit or credit card.

Those who meet these criteria will automatically enter a draw, where every month, 60 winners will be randomly selected.

A total of 240 customers will benefit throughout the campaign, with each winner receiving €125, credited directly to their account. Winners are drawn regularly and notified by the bank.

The second wave of draws will take place during the first week of July.

‘Larger vision’

The Cash Migration Campaign is part of a larger vision to modernise the payment landscape and encourage long-term behavioural change.

By offering tangible rewards for digital engagement, BOV underscores the value of innovation and adaptability in the financial sector.