Bank of Valletta has announced the second in a series of mini concerts featuring a string quartet from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The concert, featuring a repertoire by Mro Charles Camilleri, Mro Joseph Vella, and W.A. Mozart, will be held tomorrow at 7pm at St Barbara’s church in Kalkara.

The concert follows the first in the series of performances that was held on May 8 at the basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic in Valletta.

The venues chosen are ones where the bank supported the conservation of important artefacts. For instance, in the Valletta basilica where the first concert was held, the bank’s financial support aided in the conservation of works of art of Giuseppe Calì that cover the church’s cupola.

Apart from the music performances, audiences can also appreciate the works of art that have been restored. During the first event, the audience was treated to a short talk by Agatha Grima from Agatha Grima Conservators who were entrusted with the conservation works.

The paintings had been suffering structurally, and the conservation works undertaken were aimed at stabilising their structural integrity and removing layers of old varnish, grime and candle soot that were dulling Calì’s original palette.

Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, made a brief intervention during which he spoke about the basilica’s rich history and the critical conservation works undertaken on the works of art.

Talking about this series of concerts, Ernest Agius, the bank’s chief operations officer, said: “We are delighted to commemorate the bank’s 50th anniversary with such memorable musical experiences. These concerts are a testament to the bank’s enduring dedication to local arts and culture and our commitment to continue supporting the different communities around Malta and Gozo. We invite members of our communities to join us in celebrating this milestone and enjoy the spectacle that we are putting up for this occasion.”

The concert will be held on May 20 at 7pm at St Barbara’s church in Kalkara. Attendance is free of charge and no booking is required, while seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.