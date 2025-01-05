Bank of Valletta continued its cherished festive tradition by hosting the annual event for employees’ children at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) on December 15.

The event brought together approximately 700 children, aged three to 12, for a morning filled with laughter, entertainment and festive joy.

The event, meticulously organised by the bank’s CSR & Events team, featured a variety of activities tailored to three distinct age groups.

Professional animators created a vibrant atmosphere, keeping the children engaged with games, performances and interactive activities in dedicated zones. Every child also received a thoughtfully selected gift, ensuring a memorable takeaway from the day.

Charles Azzopardi, head of CSR & Events at BOV, said: “The annual Children’s Event is a hallmark of our commitment to our people. By creating joyful moments for our employees’ children, we celebrate the spirit of the season while reinforcing the values of family, tradition and belonging that define our culture at BOV. This event is a highlight of our calendar and a testament to the efforts of our CSR & Events team, who work tirelessly to ensure its success.”

In addition to the engaging activities, seamless logistics, including a shuttle service from Floriana to MCC, ensured that the experience was enjoyable for all.

The bank said that the decades-old tradition is a cornerstone of BOV’s focus on employee well-being and engagement, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a family-oriented workplace and celebrating the people who drive its success.