Bank of Valletta celebrated the achievements of over 120 employees at the 2024 Graduation Ceremony at The Phoenicia Malta. The evening was a celebration of the bank’s ongoing efforts to empower its employees.

BOV offers professional training courses across a broad spectrum of subjects. Testament of the high standard of its courses is the recognition received from the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) through its accreditation of several courses offered by the bank. BOV is, in fact, licensed as a higher education institution (licence no: 2018-003).

Innovative programmes launched this year include the ‘Leadership Programme for the Bank’s Executive Team and Heads’, and ‘Unleash’, aimed at developing future leaders capable of navigating the complexities of today’s financial industry.

Initiatives such as the ESG e-learning programme further underscore BOV’s commitment to integrate sustainability into its operations and workforce training, the bank said.

“We are proud to see 120 plus of our colleagues take significant steps forward in their careers through the BOV Academy,” bank CEO Kenneth Farrugia said.

“Our focus on excellence and innovation ensures that we equip our people with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a fast-changing financial landscape. Together, we’re building a workforce that sets new standards for success.”

‘Redefining workplace learning’

In 2024, the bank delivered more than 112,000 training hours, through classroom, e-learning as well as external training, covering a diverse range of topics including leadership development, digital transformation, banking expertise, and team collaboration.

Programmes were tailored to align with the bank’s strategic goals, ensuring employees are prepared to meet business challenges head-on.

“Bank of Valletta is leading the way in redefining workplace learning,” Ray Debattista, chief people and culture officer, said.

“By investing in our people, we’re creating a dynamic and innovative environment where talent thrives. Our vision is to remain the employer of choice for those who want to grow, succeed, and make an impact.”

‘A future-ready workforce’

Looking ahead, the bank plans to expand its learning portfolio with initiatives like ‘Career Paths’, specialised training in data-driven banking, business transformation and advanced customer excellence programmes.

The upcoming third edition of the STAR Programme will continue to nurture emerging talent.

“Learning and development at BOV is about more than just skills,” BOV director Robert Suban said.

“It’s about shaping a future-ready workforce that aligns with the bank’s vision and values. Programmes like these ensure our people remain our greatest strength.”