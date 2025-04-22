As the world came together to mark Earth Day 2025 on April 22, Bank of Valletta reaffirms its commitment to sustainability – not just as a business priority, but as a shared responsibility embedded in its culture and day-to-day operations.

This year’s Earth Day theme, Our Planet, Our Power, places the spotlight on the collective responsibility to protect natural resources – a responsibility that BOV has embraced, not just in principle, but in practice. In fact, the Bank is not only investing in sustainable operations and products, but also in educating and empowering its people to make greener choices – both at work and beyond.

“Sustainability is not something we talk about on Earth Day. It’s a mindset that drives how we work, think and lead,” said Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at Bank of Valletta. “We’ve built our green strategy around long-term value, not just for the Bank, but also for the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. Our role as a founding member of the Malta ESG Alliance also reflects our commitment to real, measurable change — both in reducing our own footprint and in supporting customers and partners on their green journey.”

The Bank has introduced numerous eco-efficiency projects aligned with international ESG standards, including efforts to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. In recent years, BOV has significantly cut its energy and paper use, such as digital signatures and streamlined printing that continue to significantly cut down resource consumption. It has also modernised its workspaces with energy-efficient infrastructure, and developed financing solutions that support clean technologies and sustainable investments.

The Bank is also focusing on raising awareness, engaging employees, and driving education around environmental responsibility in practice. Through internal campaigns, and team initiatives, employees are encouraged to think green and act responsibility. Every member of staff is also given a day of paid volunteering leave annually, empowering them to contribute to environmental and community-focused projects.

Earlier this year, the Bank also supported Earth Hour on March 22, continuing its efforts to align with global campaigns that highlight the importance of environmental action.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made – but more importantly, we are excited about what lies ahead,” added Agius. “We are committed to leading by example, learning as we go, and encouraging others to join us on this journey.”

With a clear roadmap, measurable goals, and a culture that prioritises sustainable growth, the Bank is determined to drive meaningful change – for its people, the planet, and future generations.