Bank of Valletta customers have complained that they are having to walk past "Labour propaganda" to carry out banking services in Valletta after the bank "borrowed" the entrance of the neighbouring Labour Party club.

The Republic Street bank branch is being renovated and so customers must enter through the entrance and staircase of the property next door.

Some customers were unimpressed by posters of Labour events and framed photographs of deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, prime minister Robert Abela and PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef at the entrance of the staircase.

"In my opinion, these photos should be removed, or at least covered up, as the fact that the bank has made no effort to remove them makes a strong political statement," one customer told Times of Malta.

They said it was a "slap in the face" for customers to have to walk through Labour propaganda to have a bank service.

A BOV spokesperson said the use of the PL club's entrance and staircase is for a "short time".

"The use of this temporary entrance is just for a few weeks as the branch's entrance is renovated, and then customers can enter the branch once again through the bank's doors," he said.

He said the bank has not received any complaints but is in discussions with the owners of the building regarding the photographs.

Last year, the 13 co-owners of the building housing the PL club instituted court proceedings to evict the party and seek compensation for a breach of rights suffered through the forced lease.

It emerged it had been leased to the Labour Party for €604 a year.

Correction: An earlier version of this report said that the bank was leasing the entrance.