In a bid to foster collaborative learning and enhance industry expertise, a group of dedicated employees from Bank of Valletta recently undertook a visit to the offices of Mapfre in Majadahonda, Madrid.

Accompanied by Tonia Parascandalo, Alex Bezzina and Sarah Borg from the bank’s Insurance Services and Pensions arm, the team had the invaluable opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions with Mapfre’s seasoned professionals. The group included the bank’s representatives who distinguished themselves throughout the year for the high level of service given to customers when assisting them to navigate the world of investments and pensions. The agenda included deep dives into various aspects of banking and insurance operations, customer service excellence, and the latest technological innovations shaping the landscape of insurance and pensions. The group was hosted by Elvira López de Lara (Mapfre corporate distribution director) and Goyo Santos (Mapfre’s EMEA commercial director).

“This visit underscores our commitment to continuous learning and professional development,” explained Tonia Parascandalo. “By collaborating with industry leaders like Mapfre, we aim to stay at the forefront of innovation and best practices, ultimately delivering greater value to our customers.”

The exchange also provided a platform for networking and relationship-building between the teams of Bank of Valletta and MSV Life, paving the way for future collaborations. The delegates expressed their appreciation at the opportunity of visiting the Mapfre headquarters.

“It was a great opportunity to get to know our colleagues better and build a strong connection. The whole training programme was very well organized – an experience that we shall definitely cherish,” was one of the comments received from the delegates attending.

Such initiatives reaffirm the bank’s commitment to invest in its people, providing them with opportunities to continue growing themselves and drive positive change at every touchpoint. BOV Group has been involved in the life assurance business since 1994, when the first local bancassurance venture had been set up, at the time, in partnership with Middlesea Insurance. This working relationship kept growing stronger over the years, and nowadays the Bank enjoys an excellent working relationship with Mapfre S.A, which is one of the largest insurance providers in Spain with business operations extending to Latin America and the Maghreb.