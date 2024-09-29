Bank of Valletta has launched its first-ever Commercial Financing Traineeship Program, a pivotal initiative designed to foster talent development by equipping employees with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the bank’s credit function, particularly in the highly specialised area of business lending.

This programme is part of the bank’s broader commitment to continuous employee development, supported by the BOV Academy, and extensive support when furthering their studies with external bodies at different levels.

It provides employees with opportunities for career advancement, offering clear trajectories from junior to more specialised roles.

Speaking to the first group of trainees, bank CEO Kenneth Farrugia emphasised the significance of this launch.

“As we continue to grow and expand our services, particularly in the business lending space, it is essential that we invest in our people. Over the past five decades, we have built a robust portfolio of €3.2 billion, driven by our dedicated employees who provide innovative solutions to corporate clients, SMEs and micro-businesses. This programme will ensure we continue to meet and exceed customer expectations by cultivating a highly skilled workforce.”

The programme will provide intensive, hands-on training for employees, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the commercial banking sector. With a focus on both personal and professional development, participants will engage in mandatory training modules, assessments and on-the-job experience, culminating in opportunities for promotion to more senior roles.

Chief commercial officer Simon Grech commented on the importance of this initiative in addressing the challenges faced by the bank.

“In recent years, we have faced challenges in recruiting skilled talent for the commercial sector, a technical and highly specialised area,” he noted.

“This programme, developed in collaboration with our People and Culture team, is designed to create a sustainable pipeline of a prepared and qualified pool of people. We aim to ensure we have a steady stream of talent ready to step into these critical roles, keeping pace with the growth of the business.”

Ray Debattista, chief people and culture officer, added: “We are committed to ensuring that our employees are not just trained but fully supported in their professional journeys. Such training needs to be complemented by on-the-job mentoring by experienced colleagues. This programme exemplifies our

‘People First’ strategy, aligning with our broader goal to create a culture where employees feel valued and empowered.”

The Commercial Financing Traineeship Program aligns with the bank’s strategy to be the employer of choice in Malta.