Due to popular demand, Bank of Valletta is extending its art exhibition Inwaħħdu Xbihat Minn Kullimkien at MUŻA, the National Museum of Art in Valletta, until October 6. It was originally schedule to wrap up on September 8.

This extension will allow more visitors to explore a selection from the bank’s extensive modern and contemporary Maltese art collection.

Curated by Keith Sciberras, the exhibition offers a comprehensive snapshot of Maltese art’s evolution from the 1970s to the early 2000s, featuring 58 works from 31 prominent local artists. The collection reflects a variety of styles, themes and influences,

The bank is also hosting a special poetry reading session, featuring renowned Maltese poet and writer Immanuel Mifsud, on September 5 at 7.30pm.

Mifsud played a pivotal role in selecting the works of Achille Mizzi to accompany the visual art pieces on display. He collaborated with curator Sciberras to marry poetry with visual art, creating a unique dialogue between these two art forms that enhances the exhibition experience.

“Poetry and visual art have always shared a profound dialogue, each enriching the other with layers of meaning and emotion. In collaboration with Prof. Keith Sciberras, we chose to bring Achille Mizzi’s early works into this exhibition, seeking to create an experience that is both visually and intellectually stimulating,” Mifsud said.

“I look forward to sharing Mizzi’s and other poets’ evocative words with participants, inviting them to see and feel the artworks in a new light, and perhaps even discover a deeper connection to Maltese culture.”

Attendance to the poetry session is by application only due to limited seating. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit apply via this link.

BOV employees listening to Immanuel Mifsud at MUŻA.

Exclusive events for employees

As part of its commitment to enriching the cultural experience of its people, the bank hosted an exclusive poetry reading session, as well as a curator-led exhibition walk for its people during August.

These events offered a unique opportunity for staff to engage with Maltese art and poetry on a deeper level, enhancing their understanding of the exhibition’s themes of ‘Paper, Earth and Mind’.

Charles Azzopardi, head CSR and events, said: “At Bank of Valletta, our commitment to supporting the arts is not just about showcasing talent, but about fostering a deeper appreciation of our cultural heritage. By extending the exhibition and hosting unique events like the poetry reading session, we aim to provide our community with more opportunities to engage with Malta’s rich cultural heritage.”

These initiatives, which form part of the BOV’s celebrations of its 50th anniversary, align with the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting local arts and culture as part of its community investment efforts.