Three lucky winners were presented with €1,000 each after they had been randomly drawn following their participation in the Travel, Tap and Win Competition organised by Bank of Valletta. The competition was open to all BOV cardholders travelling over the festive season through the Malta International Airport and making card payments through their digital wallet.

Bank of Valletta has been a catalyst and leader in changing consumer behaviour from cash to card payments, with a special focus on the use of digital wallets, highlighting the benefits of convenient, swift and secure technology. This has led to more than 72,000 customers already enrolling their BOV Visa cards on Google Wallet, Apple Pay or Garmin Pay on their phones or other wearables, with an average of 6,000 new customers enrolling each month.

Addressing the winners during the prize presentation, Bank of Valletta’s Chief Personal & Wealth Officer, Simon Azzopardi expressed his satisfaction with the encouraging increase in the number of customers embracing the change to digital payments.

“Over the past few years, we have noticed a significant upturn in digital wallet payments. It is nowadays becoming almost intrinsic for people to reach out for their phones instead of their physical wallets at a point of sale. Apart from this technology being faster and more convenient, with customers able to keep all their cards stored in one place, it is also pertinent to note that tokenised transactions are more secure than physical card transactions. This reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding customers against fraud since digital wallet payments are authenticated using biometrics, face recognition, pins, and passwords – features which are readily available and installed on smartphones and wearables.”

The presentation to the winners was held at Bank of Valletta’s Premium Banking Centre by Azzopardi in the presence of Chris Degabriele, Head of Bank of Valletta’s Electronic Banking Unit and Daniel Magrin, Head of Bank of Valletta’s Marketing and Product Lifecycle Management Unit.