Bank of Valletta is holding the fourth mini Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) concert in its series of Customer Outreach Programme events celebrating the bank’s 50th anniversary. Scheduled for September 17 at 7pm, the concert will take place at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, and is open to the public free of charge.

The concert will feature a string quartet from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, who will perform a diverse repertoire that highlights both Maltese and classical music traditions.

Among others, the concert will feature Sarabanda, by one of Malta’s most celebrated composers, Mro Joseph Vella, that reflects the rich heritage of Maltese classical music, and Albert Garzia’s Emboldening, a contemporary work that showcases the vibrant and evolving nature of Maltese music. The musicians will also play one of Beethoven’s early quartets, String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4, renowned for its emotional depth and dynamic range.

The painting from the ‘Golgotha Group’ after conservation. Photo: Manuel Ciantar/Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito/Agatha Grima Conservators

The event also celebrates the bank’s long-standing commitment to preserving cultural heritage. In 2020, the bank supported the restoration of the 1700 painting and crucifix forming the ‘Golgotha Group’ at the Siġġiewi parish church.

This project, executed by Agatha Grima Conservators, aimed to structurally strengthen both works, which had suffered from environmental conditions and previous interventions. The painting, attributed to Maltese artist Michelangelo Marulli, and the crucifix by sculptor Giovanni Battista Vanelli, have been restored to their former glory thanks to advanced non-invasive optical imaging techniques and meticulous conservation efforts.

On September 17, Agatha Grima, head conservator of the restoration project, will deliver a brief explanation of the conservation work carried out on both the painting and the crucifix. Her presentation will provide insights into the challenges faced during the restoration and the methods used to preserve these important works of art, enhancing the audience’s appreciation of the cultural significance of these pieces.

The recently restored statue of Our Lady of the Rosary, a wooden sculpture by Maltese artist Marjanu Gerada, will also be officially unveiled during the evening.

“We are honoured to continue our Mini-MPO concert series in such a meaningful setting,” Ernest Agius, the bank’s chief operations officer, said.

“This concert not only celebrates our 50th anniversary but also underscores our dedication to preserving and promoting Malta’s rich cultural heritage. We warmly invite everyone to join us for this special event.”

Admission is free of charge, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.