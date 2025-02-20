Bank of Valletta (BOV) is set to conclude its Customer Outreach series with a finale in the parish church of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, on Monday, February 24.

The event will feature a mini concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) string quartet and the launch of the restoration project of The Triumph of the Immaculate Conception, a 19th-century masterpiece by Giuseppe Calì located at the Sliema parish church. The restoration will be led by PrevArti Co. Ltd, under the expertise of senior conservator Pierre Bugeja.

Ernest Agius, chief operations officer at Bank of Valletta, said: “Our outreach events have reinforced our close connection with the communities we serve. By supporting the restoration of this historic artwork, we reaffirm our dedication not just to financial services but to the cultural and artistic heritage that defines Malta.”

Painted in 1892, The Triumph of the Immaculate Conception is an oil-on-stone mural within the choir’s apsidal cap. The composition, rich in symbolism, depicts the Madonna on a crescent, surrounded by a choir of angels, Pope Leo XIII and St Francis.

Over the decades, water damage, surface dirt, cracks and pigment instability have affected the painting’s integrity, necessitating professional conservation.

Monday’s event, forming part of BOV’s 50th anniversary celebrations, marks the culmination of a series of outreach initiatives that have brought customers and communities together.

The public is invited to attend. The event is free of charge.