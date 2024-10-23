Bank of Valletta recently hosted its Voice of Customer (VOC) event at the Aviation Museum in Ta' Qali. The event brought together several customers who participated in the Bank's feedback surveys over the past year, offering them a platform to share their experiences and ideas, while helping BOV shape the future of its services.

BOV strongly believes that every customer’s feedback is invaluable. Over the past year, more than 27,000 customers have shared their thoughts through the bank’s Voice of Customer Programme. The VOC team conducts surveys across a cross-section of channels, including branches, digital banking platforms, ATMs, investment centres, business centres, and Corporate Centre. The feedback collated enables the bank to better understand its customers’ needs and expectations.

“We are committed to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do,” said Theodoros Papadopoulos, Acting Chief Customer Experience Officer at Bank of Valletta. “Our Voice of Customer event was an opportunity for us, not just to listen, but also to celebrate the valuable insights our customers provide. Every piece of feedback helps us improve, innovate, and create a banking experience that truly meets our customers' needs.”

Feedback from customers has already led to positive changes. Suggestions for new features have been incorporated into the bank’s Internet and Mobile Banking platforms, and it has re-engineered processes to improve onboarding and enhance accessibility at its centres. The bank is also working on refining the design of ATMs to ensure they’re more user-friendly and strategically located for greater convenience.

The event was also about building a stronger community. Attendees had the chance to engage in open discussions with BOV’s team, network with other customers, and share their perspectives on the bank’s suite of products and services. These interactions highlighted the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding in creating a better banking experience.