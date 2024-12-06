At the Third Edition of the Malta Business Awards held in November, Bank of Valletta took home two prestigious accolades that highlight its ongoing commitment to leaving a positive social impact and promoting environmental sustainability through its CSR activities.

The Rebbiegħa CSR Initiative secured Gold under the Project Green category. This initiative showcases BOV’s leadership as an active citizen in promoting sustainability. A key highlight of this program was the Bank’s collaboration with Nature Trust, which focuses on the conservation of loggerhead turtles through innovative satellite tracking and the creation of outdoor tank facilities to safeguard these creatures’ existence.

Charles Azzopardi, Head CSR and Events, commented: "Our Rebbiegħa programme demonstrates how sustainable practices can deliver real, lasting impact, and exemplifies BOV’s commitment to protecting Malta’s natural heritage and biodiversity. Winning Gold in this category is a recognition of our dedication to driving environmental innovation by engaging with organisations that truly practice the value of sustainability. Our collaboration with Nature Trust is just one aspect of the Rebbiegha Initiative, with collaborative efforts with a number of other NGOs in the pipeline.”

The Silver Social Impact Award celebrates BOV’s Volunteering Initiative, which empowers employees to spend time carrying out voluntary work to the benefit of local communities. Through this program, every BOV employee is given a day off work for voluntary service, enabling them to support NGOs focused on the environment, animal welfare, and social causes. Since its launch, employees have participated in tree planting, clean-ups, and activities supporting vulnerable groups, including assisting children in care and supporting animal shelters.

Ray Debattista, Chief People & Culture commented on how this initiative highlights BOV’s commitment to fostering social inclusion and promoting active citizenship. "Our Volunteering Initiative is a testament to the Bank’s belief in the power of community. This award reflects not only the impact of our efforts but also the dedication and compassion of our people."

As BOV celebrates its 50th anniversary, these awards highlight its dual focus on sustainability and social responsibility. Both the Rebbiegħa CSR Initiative and the Volunteering Initiative embody the Bank’s vision of creating meaningful change, ensuring that its legacy of service extends well beyond banking.