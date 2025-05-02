Bank of Valletta is holding its first-ever public webinar aimed at helping individuals stay safe from scams and phishing attacks, offering practical advice to support people in protecting their personal and financial information.

The one-hour webinar in Maltese will take place online on May 7 at 5pm and is open to the public, free of charge.

The initiative forms part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to financial education and customer protection. The webinar will be led by the bank’s Group Chief Anti-Financial Crime and Money Laundering Reporting Officer, Ryan Caruana. CEO Kenneth Farrugia will also make an intervention.

During the session, attendees will learn about the methods used by fraudsters, how scams typically unfold and the steps one can take to stay protected.

Using real-world examples and straightforward language, the session will offer practical advice on how to recognise red flags, safeguard personal and financial information and respond appropriately to suspicious activity.

Financial scams and phishing attempts are on the rise, targeting people from all walks of life. Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using tactics that exploit emotions such as fear, urgency and trust.

The webinar's poster

Caruana emphasised that awareness and knowledge are the best defence against scams.

"Our goal is to equip the public with the tools they need to protect themselves. Scammers are smart, but with the right information, you can be smarter. We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to learn more and stay one step ahead," he said.

Bank of Valletta invites everyone who wants to learn how to better protect themselves to register through this link or by using the QR Code provided. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a short live Q&A session at the end.

For more information, visit www.bov.com/anti-financial-crime-webinar or contact BOV Customer Service Centre agents on +356 2131 2020.