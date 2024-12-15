Bank of Valletta has successfully launched its SEPA Incoming Instant Payments service, offering customers a faster, more efficient way to receive funds from anywhere in Europe. This milestone underscores the bank’s commitment to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions, and its drive to enhance the customer experience with modern, reliable payment solutions.

With SEPA Incoming Instant Payments, funds are transferred and made available in the recipient’s account in under 10 seconds, any time of day or year. Unlike traditional SEPA transfers, which can take up to three days, this service ensures funds are immediately accessible, providing unmatched convenience and reliability for both individuals and businesses.

The launch is part of Bank of Valletta’s broader strategy to modernise its services and meet the evolving needs of its customers. Businesses stand to benefit from improved cash flow and efficiency, while individuals enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real-time updates and instant access to funds.

The achievement is the result of a year-long collaboration across multiple teams within the bank, demonstrating the bank’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects through teamwork and a shared commitment to excellence.

Ernest Agius, chief operations officer at Bank of Valletta, said: “The introduction of SEPA Instant Payments is a landmark moment for Bank of Valletta. This achievement underscores our commitment to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions, while also reflecting the exceptional teamwork and expertise of our people”.

Tonia Naudi, lead, Payments and Multichannel, added: “This project highlights the dedication and collaboration of our teams, who have worked tirelessly to bring it to life. SEPA Instant Payments are a game-changer, and we are proud to offer this service, setting a new standard for payment solutions in Malta.”

As Bank of Valletta continues to enhance its payment services, the launch of SEPA Instant Payments marks an important step in its journey towards delivering faster, more efficient, and customer-focused solutions. This milestone reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

For more details about SEPA Instant Payments, visit www.bov.com or contact the bank’s Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020.