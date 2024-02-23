As one of the largest employers in Malta, Bank of Valletta is continuously on the lookout for talent. Attracting the best talent available on the island will enhance the Bank’s efforts to offer the highest level of service to customers. The Bank offers careers in the areas of Banking and Finance, Anti-Financial Crime, Anti-Money Laundering, Credit Financing for Business and Retail, Human Resources, Data Analysis and Modelling, ESG, Project Management, Marketing, IT & Digital, Audit and Risk Management.

In support of this recruitment drive, the Bank recently participated in the KSU Careers Expo at the University of Malta Campus, offering part-time job experiences to current full-time graduate students. Working up to a 30-hour week during the scholastic year, students can change to a full-time basis during the summer break, enabling them to make the most of any time off from their studies. This will give students, the opportunity to apply their studies, gain implicit knowledge through on-the-job experience and upskill themselves with new talents and abilities. This will in turn strengthen their potential to hit off their employment journey successfully once their studies are completed.

Speaking about BOV’s participation in the KSU Careers Expo, BOV Chief People and Culture Officer, Ray Debattista highlighted the various benefits that the Bank offers to its employees. “Working at Bank of Valletta is more than just a job. BOV is an Equal Opportunities Employer, certified by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), offering continuous learning opportunities to its people both through accredited courses offered by its in-house Learning and Development Function and through external training institutes. Moreover, career development is incentivised through study grants, and study leave.”

Debattista reiterated that: “We strive to promote a healthy work-life balance which comes in various forms such as additional vacation leave days, flexible working hours, remote and hybrid working opportunities and fun activities offered to staff members and their families. We also offer financial benefits such as attractive staff rates on home loans, other free banking services, employee wellness allowances and free health insurance to our staff members. Recently, we have also introduced a Voluntary Occupational Pension Scheme for our people where the Bank matches the employees' contribution towards their savings for retirement up to a maximum of €2,400 annually.”

The KSU Malta Careers Expo, this year took place on February 20-22, with the participation of a wide range of companies and industries present at the Pavilion Café. During the Expo, Bank of Valletta had the opportunity to meet up with interested candidates by conducting on-the-spot interviews. Applications for the Part-Time Graduate Programme at BOV are still open and interested students have until March 4 to apply. These career opportunities and others offered on a full-time basis can be found at www.bov.com/careers.