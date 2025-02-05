Bank of Valletta is marking the first anniversary of its employee voluntary leave programme with an “impressive achievement”.

Over 430 employees collectively contributed more than 3,500 hours to community and environmental causes in 2024. The initiative forms part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to upholding its corporate social responsibility, underscoring the strong link between teamwork and positive impact on society.

The programme offers bank employees the opportunity to dedicate one day during the year to engage in voluntary work. This resulted in an encouraging number of employees participating in diverse initiatives during the past year, ranging from tree planting and environmental clean-ups to supporting vulnerable individuals and assisting animal sanctuaries.

These activities were organised in collaboration with the bank’s CSR team, with employees dedicating their time to causes that align with the bank’s core values of inclusion, sustainability and excellence.

Ray Debattista, chief people and culture officer, said: “This initiative is about fostering a culture of connection and collaboration among BOV employees. We are proud to champion this initiative and support our employees by granting them a day dedicated to voluntary service. The passion and commitment shown by our employees is inspiring and their collective efforts demonstrate the power that teamwork can have in making a meaningful impact on society.”

Chief operations officer Ernest Agius added: “The 3,500 hours contributed by our employees reflect the heart and spirit of our organisation. It’s a testament to our commitment to collaboration and our shared dedication to serving the community. I am particularly proud that this initiative was introduced as we celebrated the bank’s 50th anniversary, building on our past legacy with new initiatives that propel the bank forward to a brighter and meaningful future.”

This year, Bank of Valletta is renewing its voluntary leave programme and inviting all its 2,500 plus employees to take advantage of the opportunity to contribute to its mission to strengthen community ties.