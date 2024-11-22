At the Malta Stock Exchange Awards Dinner on Friday, November 15, Bank of Valletta was given the prestigious award of Company of the Year for 2024. This coveted award recognises the BOV Group’s exceptional achievements in financial performance, corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, as well as wider stakeholder engagement.

This milestone sets a new benchmark for Bank of Valletta, a testament to the Bank’s ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership across its key areas of operations. The award reaffirms the Bank’s position as a leader in the financial services sector and an advocate for sustainability, integrity, and customer-centric values.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Gordon Cordina, Chairman of Bank of Valletta, expressed pride in accepting the award on behalf of the BOV Board, recognising the commitment shown by all employees in this achievement, as well as the close collaboration between the Bank and its various stakeholders. “Part of the Bank’s transformation journey has been towards restoring profitability and making the BOV Group safe and secure both for the present and the future. This approach mirrors developments in the local economy, given the direct link between the two. The next part of the Bank’s journey is to focus on digitalisation and sustainability, and a commitment to leadership excellence in all aspects of the Bank’s operations. We want to be leaders in encouraging sustainable business practices, leaders in nurturing the economy during challenging times, and upholding strong compliance practices. Above all, we aim to demonstrate leadership through a servant approach, by putting the customer at the heart of everything we do."

CEO Kenneth Farrugia highlighted the Bank's achievements, crediting a clear strategic direction, a people-first approach, and a steadfast commitment to creating value for both customers and stakeholders. "This recognition aligns with the Bank's 50th anniversary, making this award even more significant for us. Our success is due to initiatives on governance which have strengthened the Bank’s reputation, business operations, as well as integrating ESG principles and at the same time aiding our customers, both personal and business, in transitioning to a greener economy. The Malta Stock Exchange Company of the Year 2024 award showcases the dedication and professionalism of our employees, who consistently contribute to the Bank's mission of being the preferred choice for our customers".

The award was presented to Dr Cordina and Farrugia by Simon Zammit, CEO of the Malta Stock Exchange, during an event held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Valletta.