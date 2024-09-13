In a bid to promote a holistic approach to well-being, Bank of Valletta is inviting the general public to take the plunge and join its well-being challenge, and invest time and money on enhancing physical, mental and financial wellness.

BOV is combining these three elements through a nationwide campaign culminating in the Colour My Run, the annual fun run that will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The activity, organised in collaboration with Colour My Run and renowned local athlete Nathan Farrugia, is open to all families and will be taking place at Manoel Island, with the support of MIDI. Part of the proceeds from the run will be donated to Richmond Foundation, an NGO that is synonymous with mental well-being in Malta.

This initiative brings together local key players in the fields of physical, mental and financial wellness and aims to generate awareness about the importance of investing time in physical activity, focusing on keeping a healthy mindset and planning for a sound financial future.

Speaking about this initiative, BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia, said: “As a Bank with a 50-year history, and as an integral part of the economy and the local community, Bank of Valletta is constantly driving the focus on financial well-being. Apart from aiming to be physically active and mentally aware, the public is being incentivised to start planning for a sound financial future. With an ageing population and longer life expectancy, pension adequacy is a topic of great interest. The Colour My Run initiative will be serving as a reminder to the public to start planning for retirement at an early stage, by means of small monthly contributions into a new Personal Pension Plan through BOV”.

Colour My Run organiser Nathan Farrugia, known locally for his sporting and philanthropic efforts, said about the partnership with BOV: “This partnership is a true indication of the commitment towards health and wellbeing that we all believe in. Thanks to the partnership, we can expand our impact, get more people active and spread the word about mental health and the benefits of physical activity for both body and mind. We encourage everyone, of any ability, to participate, whether you walk, run or dance your way around the fun course filled with colour and happiness!"

Richmond Foundation CEO Daniela Calleja Bitar said: “Colour My Run is more than just a race; it's a celebration of unity, wellness, and community spirit. At Richmond Foundation, we believe in the power of movement—not just for our physical health but for our mental well-being.

"This year, we run together to show that every step forward is a step toward a healthier, more vibrant life. Let's paint the town with positivity and remind everyone that mental health matters. A heartfelt thank you to UN Limited and BOV for their continued support in making this event possible and for championing mental health alongside us.”

Applications for Colour My Run are now open. The public can register through https://www.active.com/gzira-gzira/running/distance-running-races/colour-my-run-2024. A registration fee applies, with part of the proceeds going to support Richmond Foundation.