As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Bank of Valletta is collaborating with Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) to restore the historic church of San Ċir, located in the limits of Rabat, below Mtarfa.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the conservation of one of Malta’s oldest and most treasured medieval churches, believed to have been built between 1450 and 1500.

Kenneth Farrugia, the bank’s CEO, together with Ernest Agius, chief operations officer, and Charles Azzopardi, head, CSR and events, visited the site, where he was shown around by Patrick Calleja, president of DLĦ.

Preserving a national treasure

The church of San Ċir, nestled within the estate of Ġnien is-Sultan, stands as a remarkable testament to Malta’s rich heritage. With its unique pitched roof, the church has largely remained unchanged over the centuries, adding considerable value to its historical significance. Despite its varied uses over the years, including that of a cow shed, the church has stood the test of time.

Farrugia expressed his satisfaction in supporting this vital conservation project.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the heritage arm of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. For 50 years, the community has supported us, and it is extra special to give back by preserving this gem of our heritage during our anniversary year.”

Inside the church

Agius emphasised the collaborative nature of this project, highlighting the meticulous work required to preserve the intricate details of the church.

“This restoration is not just about sponsorship. It is a commitment to our shared history. We are dedicated to making a positive impact through our CSR initiatives, while embracing our ESG principles. This project is a testament to this commitment.”

A shared commitment to heritage

The DLĦ president expressed gratitude for BOV’s generous support.

“On behalf of Din l-Art Ħelwa, we are truly grateful to Bank of Valletta for helping us restore this medieval church,” Calleja said.

“It has been left in a dilapidated state for decades, and we look forward to seeing it restored to its former glory.”

The restoration project is set to begin shortly with both organisations committed to preserving Malta’s national heritage.