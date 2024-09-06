Bank of Valletta is the Official Partner of Special Olympics Malta for the 2024 National Games being held in Malta between September 12-15, 2024.

The National Games will see over 600 athletes with intellectual disabilities from Malta, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus compete in five sporting disciplines with the theme of the Games being ‘The Champion Within Us’.

Special Olympics is a global movement that tackles stigma, isolation and injustice faced by people with intellectual disabilities through the transformative power and joy of sport.

Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at Bank of Valletta met with Special Olympics Malta President Dr Lydia Abela, and Anna Calleja, National Director of Special Olympics Malta to announce the Bank’s partnership with this prestigious event.

“As an inclusive organisation with over 2,000 employees from all walks of life, we at Bank of Valletta are proud to have Special Olympics athletes whom we call colleagues and friends,” said Agius. “Our support to this event goes beyond financial contributions as we collaborate with Special Olympics Malta to promote inclusivity and community engagement.

“We are very pleased to see that this event goes beyond the competitive aspect and places a strong emphasis on promoting the health of its athletes through health screening and educational initiatives that are embedded in the event programme,’ continued Mr Agius. ‘Supporting this event forms part of BOV’s commitment as a citizen of the Maltese Community and we are proud to be associated with this event in the year where we are celebrating 50 years since opening our doors for the first time.”

“The choice of ‘The Champion within Us’ as the theme of these games stems from our commitment that each athlete is a champion and forms part of one team whose aim is to participate together and share each other’s success,” said Dr Abela. “We show gratitude to Bank of Valletta for partnering with Special Olympics Malta on this event and look forward in strengthening our relationship in future initiatives.”

Athletes will be participating over five sporting disciplines, bocce, swimming, table tennis, athletics and football and all events will be held at the SportMalta complexes in Cottonera and Marsa.