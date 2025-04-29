Bank of Valletta announced a profit before tax of €67.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.3% over the same period in 2024.

The group remains on track to sustain its performance and deliver a profit before tax for 2025 in a range between €200 million and €250 million.

The bank said the results were the outcome of a positive performance on both the revenue side and operational costs. It said it reflects the bank’s focus on strengthening income from its key lines of business, increasing net fee and commission income, its strategic push to reallocate funds from liquid cash assets to the bank’s investment portfolio, as well as the strategic balance sheet repositioning.

During this period, the bank continued its efforts to increase shareholder value, enhancing its capital structure and market position through the initiatives announced earlier this year, including a proposed bonus issue, a share buyback, and a bond issuance planned for the coming months.

BOV registered a total operating income of €118 million for this period, which is marginally higher than last year.

Total costs for the first quarter amounted to €52.8 million, which was 7.5% above the same period in 2024, with personnel costs remaining the primary cost driver, followed by higher regulatory costs due to increases in the bank’s deposit base and continued investment in technology-related expenses supporting the bank’s drive for digitalisation.

The group's commitment to enhance the credit quality of its loan portfolio has led to a reduction in the non-performing loans ratio, closing at 2.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The group’s total assets increased by €549.2 million from year end 2024 to €15.6 billion as at end March 2025. Deposits experienced a slight increase of €2.9 million and the bank’s Treasury Portfolio has seen significant growth, with a 9.5% uplift in investments during the period under review to reach €6.9 billion.

BOV chairman Gordon Cordina said the results obtained during the first quarter of 2025, both from an operational and financial perspective, indicate that the bank is well-positioned to meet the targets for this financial year.

"Our primary objective remains to provide shareholders with sustained and stable returns. We continue to maintain high capital and liquidity buffers, while adopting a proactive balance sheet management approach to optimise income and profitability levels."

CEO Kenneth Farrugia said BOV registered growth across its core lines of business, with notable improvements in credit-related activity, including business, home and personal loans, increases in card-related fee income and also a significant growth in the investments business.

"We are now entering the second year of our current strategy, with a commitment to sustaining these results while transforming our business and operations to enhance the experience for both our personal and business customers, as well as our employees."

In addition to the internal operational initiatives, the bank is actively promoting green financing and investment products.

Farrugia said that over the last few years, BOV has launched several initiatives aimed at encouraging sustainable practices among our clients, including offering preferential loan rates for environmentally-friendly projects and investments in renewable energy.