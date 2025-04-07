Bank of Valletta has launched Inħawlu Tbissima, an initiative focused on mental health awareness and environmental sustainability, thanks to a collaboration with Richmond Foundation and ACT Malta.

By strengthening its collaboration with Richmond Foundation, BOV is set to provide valuable resources and raise awareness about mental health. Through this initiative, the bank aims to encourage open conversations and ensure that those in need know where to seek help.

In partnership with ACT Malta, the bank is also advocating for environmental sustainability by educating the public on the significance of planting and preserving endemic species.

As part of the initiative, BOV volunteers visited various locations across Malta and Gozo, distributing seed pouches of the Sicilian silver ragwort (kromb il-baħar) – a resilient native plant that symbolises endurance, renewal and growth.

The Sicilian silver ragwort, with its resilience and beauty, reflects the essence of this campaign

Ernest Agius, chief operations officer at BOV, said: “BOV is committed to making a positive impact beyond banking. Inħawlu Tbissima embodies the values of care and growth − supporting mental well-being while encouraging environmental responsibility.

“The Sicilian silver ragwort, with its resilience and beauty, reflects the essence of this campaign, reminding us all that small actions can lead to lasting positive change.”

Agius added that as the bank concludes its milestone 50th-anniversary celebrations, it remains dedicated to initiatives that “strengthen both the community and a more sustainable future”.

Charles Azzopardi, head CSR at BOV, added: “This initiative is a call to action for everyone to play a part in building a healthier, greener future. Whether it’s taking a moment to priortise mental well-being or planting a seed for a better environment, Inħawlu Tbissima is about collective effort and positive impact. The Sicilian silver ragwort is the perfect symbol for this campaign – just like it adapts and flourishes, so too can our community when we nurture it with care and commitment.”

BOV invites the public to engage with this campaign by spreading awareness and taking small steps towards a healthier mind and environment. For updates and further information, follow Bank of Valletta’s social media channels.