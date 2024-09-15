As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering customers in their financial planning, BOV is relaunching its Monthly Investment Plan on the market. This offering is designed to help individuals take control of their financial future by investing small amounts regularly, making the path to financial security more accessible to everyone.

In an era marked by rising inflation and increasing living costs, the importance of saving and smart financial planning has never been greater. Recognising these challenges, BOVAM (BOV Asset Management) has developed the Monthly Investment Plan to provide customers with an easy and effective way to start investing.

With a minimum investment of just €1.66 per day (€50 per month), customers can now take a proactive step towards building their wealth without the need to wait for a lump sum.

“At BOV Asset Management, we are dedicated to supporting our customers in achieving their financial goals,” Mark Agius, head at BOV Asset Management, said.

“Our Monthly Investment Plan is a testament to our commitment to providing flexible, accessible and reliable investment options that cater to the diverse needs of our clients. By enabling regular investments, we help customers build a strong financial foundation, regardless of market conditions.”

The Monthly Investment Plan leverages the concept of cost averaging, where investments are made at regular intervals. This strategy spreads risk by purchasing fund units at varying prices over time, helping to lower the average cost per unit and reducing the impact of market volatility.

The bank says its Monthly Investment Plan is an ideal solution for all types of investors, offering a range of funds to match different risk profiles, from conservative to aggressive. Whether customers are saving for a major purchase, planning for retirement or simply building an emergency fund, the plan provides the flexibility and support needed to meet their financial objectives.

“This product provides direct access to some of the best-performing investment vehicles on the market. Moreover, it enables investors to take advantage of active portfolio management with small monthly contributions in line with the level of risk they are comfortable with,” Simon Azzopardi, chief personal and wealth officer at BOV, added.

“The Monthly Investment Plan is part of our broader strategy to support customers irrespective of their wealth, lifestyle or walks of life.

“Our core focus is to help every individual to make informed and effective financial decisions and achieve their long-term goals with confidence and peace of mind.”

For more information on how to start a BOV Monthly Investment Plan, one may visit any BOV branch and contact a financial adviser or set up an appointment through www.bov.com.