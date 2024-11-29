Bank of Valletta has announced the selection of Profile’s Axia Suite to enhance its portfolio management and investment services, aiming to improve efficiency and provide enriched services to its customers. With a 50-year legacy of serving the Maltese community, BOV is committed to continuing investing in technology, supporting its reputation for reliable, customer-focused service. The integration of Axia Suite will enhance BOV’s operational efficiency across key investment areas, including BOV Asset Management, Private Banking, and Prestige Client Network, enabling the Bank to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Axia Suite provides a centralised platform for managing portfolios, providing investment advisory and brokerage services, allowing BOV to gain deeper insights into its clients’ investment goals. With tools for portfolio management, performance calculation and transaction processing, the new system enables BOV to optimise investments and manage risks. The platform’s advanced reporting capabilities enable the provision of up-to-date investment information to clients. The support for Straight-Through Processing (STP) also streamlines operations and minimises operational risks.

Simon Azzopardi, Chief Personal & Wealth Officer at Bank of Valletta, highlighted the significance of this investment. “We are excited to partner with Profile, a company committed to addressing the evolving needs of financial institutions,” he said. “Axia Suite will allow BOV to deepen our understanding of clients’ investment needs and deliver tailored solutions that exceed expectations. This platform marks a significant advancement in our Investment Services and will provide our clients with a unique and enhanced experience.”

Profile's Group Solutions Director, Aris Iliopoulos, expressed pride in the collaboration, saying: “We are honoured that Bank of Valletta p.l.c. has selected our internationally awarded investment management platform in the effort to achieve its goals. We are confident that Axia Suite, characterised by its powerful functionality and flexibility, coupled with the fact that it is based on international standards of quality and excellence, will make a significant contribution to BOV’s future success.”

The selection of the Axia Suite marks a significant step in BOV’s journey to innovate and strengthen its services, as it continues to uphold its commitment to the local market, delivering excellence in every interaction, aligning with its promise to put clients at the heart of its decision-making.