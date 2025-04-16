Adriana Baldacchino has been honored with the BOV Special Prize in Science for her exceptional academic performance throughout the BSc(Hons) program from 2020 to 2024. This prestigious award recognizes her achieving the highest overall mark in her cohort, highlighting her dedication, hard work, and passion for science.

Baldacchino ‘s journey through the BSc(Hons) program has been marked by consistent excellence. Her ability to grasp complex scientific concepts and apply them effectively has set her apart from her peers. Her commitment to her studies and her unwavering pursuit of knowledge have earned her this well-deserved accolade.

Baldacchino was presented with her prize by Prof. Emmanuel Sinagra, Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Malta and Silvio Cassar, Manager Business Generation at Bank of Valletta.

“Baldacchino has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment in her studies, consistently achieving top marks across all subjects,” said Prof. Sinagra. “Her hard work and passion for science have set a remarkable example for her peers and the academic community. We take this opportunity to congratulate her on her well-deserved achievement and will continue to follow her successes in the field of science.”

“The BOV Special Prize in Science is a collaboration between BOV and the University of Malta with the aim of encouraging academic excellence, promoting scientific research while fostering a culture of achievement and celebrating the hard work of top students,” said Cassar. “This prestigious prize highlights academic excellence and dedication and is definitely a prestigious addition to Baldacchino’s resume and will definitely be an asset to motivate her to continue striving for excellence.”