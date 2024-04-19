As part of the 50th anniversary initiatives that are being held for various stakeholders, Bank of Valletta is organising several mini concerts at important historical venues across the Maltese Islands. These locations were selected since they are venues that house works of art that have been restored by the Bank over the past years.

A string quartet formed by musicians from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a selection of music pieces by Maltese and foreign composers.

The first concert is being held on Wednesday, May 8 at 7pm at The Bazilika ta’ Sidna Marija ta’ Porto Salvo u San Duminku in Valletta, with music by Mro Charles Camilleri, Mro Joseph Vella and W.A. Mozart. The evening will also feature a short talk by Agatha Grima Conservators who were responsible for the restoration works.

Speaking about this series of concerts, Charles Azzopardi, head of the bank’s Community Programme said: “Over the years Bank of Valletta has played a key role in strengthening Malta’s sustainable development, by being responsible and caring towards the communities in which it operates. Our extensive community programme revolves around pillars that focus on the environment, resource and climate sustainability, education and financial literacy, the vulnerable members of our society, cultural heritage, as well as ethical and responsible behaviour.

“These mini concerts, while offering a varied musical programme that satisfies even the most ardent music connoisseur, will also put a spotlight on the works restored over the years through the Bank’s support. These restoration projects ensure that such treasures can be restored to their original glory and enjoyed by future generations. The concerts will also serve as a celebration of our long-term association with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. We invite the public to come and admire the restoration works and appreciate the music performed by the MPO.”

Other concerts within the series are being planned and will be communicated shortly. The next concert will be held on May 20 at Santa Liberata church in Kalkara. The concerts are free of charge and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.